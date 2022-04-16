SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering is kicking off a new series of events this year.

Instead of a one-day festival at Petco Park, officials within the organization decided to have smaller events in several neighborhoods around the area, starting off with Barrio Logan.

The Barrio Logan Science and Art Expo features more than 50 vendors specializing in culture, science, and art. The expo had a mixture of competitions, art displays, live exhibits and hands-on booths for guests to try.

“It warms my heart when you see a student super excited about science and something that they never thought was possible or that it is fun,” said Rita Hughley with Illumina- one of the main sponsors for the event.

Hughley says the overall goal is for kids in underrepresented communities to see themselves in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) fields.

“An engineer came to our school as kind of a career day, and I never saw someone that looks like me so that allowed me to see that it is possible,” said Hughley.

Engineering major at San Diego City College, Naomi Webb, says it was science fairs like the one held today that sparked her interest in STEAM.

“I’m really glad to be out in the community and showing kids the same thing you know getting them excited about science,” said Webb.

The next scheduled event will be held in North County on May 1, free of charge and open to all ages.