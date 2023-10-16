SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A stabbing suspect was barricaded inside a Spring Valley motel room on Monday, prompting a SWAT standoff.

Around 11 a.m., authorities received a call about a stabbing at Crown Inn & Suites in the 9600 block of Campo Road, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said to FOX 5.

A man was found with an injured hand and was taken to a hospital, SDSO said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) is on site and talking to the suspect to reach a peaceful confusion to this situation,” SDSO added.

The Chula Vista Police Department’s SWAT team was also at the scene.

Authorities have closed Campo Road at Hollyhock Lane, Rogers Road and Kenwood Drive, and the state Route 94 onramp from Kenwood Drive.

Authorities did not immediately know the relationship between the suspect and the victim, or what led up to the stabbing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.