SAN DIEGO — A barricaded gunman inside of a home in Mountain View has triggered a shelter-in-place alert after shooting at officers Sunday afternoon, authorities announced.

Residents in the 4550 block of T Street are asked to remain in their homes as detectives and SWAT officers work to safely end the situation, according to a tweet sent out from the San Diego Police Department.

The incident began around 9 a.m. when officers were called to the intersection of 46th Street and T Street for reports of a man threatening others with a gun. Neighbors told police that they did hear a gunshot go off but that no one was injured.

Officials said Sunday around 5 p.m. that police and SWAT and negotiators have been at the scene for several hours and that at some point during the incident, the suspect had fired shots at officers.

Anyone in the area that is in need of assistance is asked to call 911. No other information is available at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.