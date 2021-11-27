Barbecue grill fire destroys two homes in East County

Firefighters work to put out a fire Saturday sparked from a barbecue grill that destroyed two homes in the La Presa neighborhood, according to fire officials. (File)

LA PRESA, Calif. — A blaze sparked from a barbecue grill destroyed two homes Saturday in the La Presa neighborhood, fire officials said.

Police reported the fire on the 1600 block of San Bernardino Ave to San Miguel Fire & Rescue around 12:30 p.m.

Roddy Blunt, Battalion Chief for SMFD, told FOX 5 the grill fire started at one house and spread to the adjacent home. Blunt says firefighters continue to work to extinguish the flames, but have the fire contained to the two homes, which were called a “total loss.”

The homeowners of the second house that was burned were out of town, the SMFD official added. No injuries were reported, according to Blunt.

FOX 5 spoke to neighbors who say they are pooling together gift cards, clothes and more for those affected. The Red Cross is also on scene to assist.

FOX 5’s Kelsey Christensen contributed to this story.