Bank robber who held pregnant clerk at gunpoint faces federal prison

Nelson at the U.S. Bank teller window at Vons Supermarket on August 15, 2019. (Photo: U.S. Justice Department)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A Jan. 11 sentencing date is scheduled for a man who is facing federal prison time for robbing two bank branches inside San Diego County supermarkets and a National City shoe store.

Ryan W. Nelson, 38, of San Diego, pleaded guilty Thursday in San Diego federal court to robbing the Shoe Palace at the Plaza Bonita Mall, a U.S. bank branch in San Diego and a Wells Fargo branch in La Mesa, all within a month’s time, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said the first robbery occurred July 29, 2019, at the Plaza Bonita Mall, with Nelson approaching a pregnant store clerk, pointing a handgun at her and telling her, “Give me all the money.”

He got about $600 in cash from the register and a safe, then told the clerk, “Don’t call anyone or I will be back in five minutes,” and fled, prosecutors said.

On Aug. 15, 2019, Nelson robbed a U.S. Bank branch inside the Vons supermarket at 6155 El Cajon Blvd. Prosecutors said he approached the teller window while pretending to talk on his cell phone, but was in fact giving the teller demands to give him cash or he would shoot him.

Nelson made off with about $1,372 and told the teller, “Wait seven minutes, I’ve got someone in the store,” then left.

On Aug. 23, 2019, he robbed the Wells Fargo branch inside the Vons store at 8011 University Ave. and similarly demanded cash from three bank tellers while pretending to use his phone and threatening to shoot people. He received $9,600 in that robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

FBI agents arrested him five days later at his home, where items of clothing were found matching the clothes he wore during one of the bank robberies. A gun matching the one he brandished at the shoe store robbery was also found, in addition to $2,030 in cash.

“These robberies were meticulously planned for maximum impact on the victims and maximum payout,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer. “The threat of violence is a terrifying experience that these victims will never forget.”