Balboa Park to reopen Friday

SAN DIEGO — Balboa Park is set to reopen the “heart” of the park Friday, including several plazas, Cabrillo Bridge and all parking lots.

Open space on the outskirts of the park have been open for the last few weeks, but there was a time when even enjoying some of the park wasn’t possible.

“We were totally bummed because we were kind of confined to our building and we couldn’t get outside to enjoy the park,” said Len Bradshaw, who lives just across the street and considers Balboa Park his backyard.

The park draws people from all over San Diego, looking to get fresh air in a large open space.

“I’ve got two very high energy boys, one is 11 and one is four, so the park is a saving grace. We have to get outside and do things and keep moving,” Derrick Martine said.

Starting Friday, there will be even more flexibility in what you can do at Balboa Park with El Prado, Plaza de Panama, Cabrillo Bridge, Pan American Plaza and parking lots all opening.

“I’m looking forward to our normal Sunday walks throughout the whole property,” said Martine.

As more tape and barricades begin to come down, the park is encouraging visitors to follow local and state guidelines for face masks and social distancing.

Also welcoming guests Friday are The Prado restaurant, Tea Pavilion, Visitor Center and the San Diego Air and Space Museum.

The majority of museums remained closed, but some will start opening on a rolling basis. The San Diego Zoo will reopen June 20.