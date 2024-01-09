SAN DIEGO — The massive, $21 million renovation to the historic Balboa Park Botanical Building is nearing its second phase.

Forever Balboa Park, a nonprofit partner involved in the project with the City of San Diego, announced the hiring of landscaping firm, Spurlock Landscape Architects, to take on the design of the gardens surrounding the building in a release on Monday.

It marks an important milestone towards the completion of the storied landmark’s long-discussed restoration of its aging structure and surrounding gardens. The first phase of work, which focused on the building itself, began in January 2022.

“Forever Balboa Park is excited to begin the next phase of the Botanical Building and Gardens project with the Spurlock team,” Jackie Higgins, Forever Balboa Park’s vice president of planning, said in Monday’s release. “They bring a depth of experience and knowledge from working with the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation department, the city’s Development Services department, and many notable botanical gardens projects across the country.”

One of the most photographed landmarks in San Diego County, the Botanical Building has been a fixture of Balboa Park since its construction in 1915 for the Panama-California Exposition. Over the years, however, the structure has sustained a significant amount of damage, including warped wood, dry rot and decay of its steel structure.

Back in 2016, San Diego leaders proposed the multi-phase renovation to the historic building, setting out on the project with private partners organized by Forever Balboa Park.

The first phase, led by the city, focuses on the building itself. Over the last year, the structure was stripped down to its foundation and steel bones for the work — a jarring sight for visitors. It was not until mid-December when the iconic façade of the building was seen starting to take shape again, a few months before its anticipated completion in early spring.

After this work wraps up, Phase 2 will commence, shifting gears to the gardens surrounding the Botanical Building from the San Diego Museum of Art to the Casa del Prado. Forever Balboa Park will spearhead this part of the redevelopment.

According to Forever Balboa Park, this will include “designing and implementing enhanced gardens and irrigation,” improving walkways, reconstructing the pergola that originally stood on the lawn near the Museum of Art, and restoring the fountains on either end of the building.

“The vision for the restored exterior gardens is to create a community space where visitors can connect and learn about nature. The revitalized exterior gardens will extend and complement the Botanical Building’s interior horticultural experience to inspire new generations of plant enthusiasts and nature lovers,” Forever Balboa Park said in its release.

Rendering of the gardens around the Balboa Park Botanical Building after the restoration project. (Courtesy of Forever Balboa Park)

The work, which is currently in the design phase, is expected to begin this month. Once designs are approved, Forever Balboa Park will then hire a contractor to complete the installation. The renovations are expected to take roughly a year.

More about the renovation project can be found here.

“Spurlock is thrilled to continue our collaboration with Forever Balboa Park on the next phase of the Botanical Building and Gardens project,” said Leigh Kyle, principal of Spurlock Landscape Architects. “The restored Botanical Building and Gardens provides an excellent opportunity to incorporate forward-thinking conservation principles and dynamic displays that celebrate the unique seasonality and natural phenomena of our unparalleled climate, connecting people to where they live.”