SAN DIEGO — The man accused of charging toward a California Highway Patrol officer with a knife, prompting the officer to shoot him, appeared in court Wednesday.

The incident happened Monday along Interstate 805, shutting down the northbound lanes for hours.

Jose Murillo Jr., who is still recovering from his injuries, was denied bail by a judge during his arraignment. Very little was said from both parties during his arraignment.

“We will note Mr. Murillo enters a plea of not guilty,” said the judge.

The 28-year-old appeared virtually from his hospital bed and pleaded not guilty to assaulting a peace officer, brandishing a weapon and resisting arrest with force or violence.

Investigators say while a CHP officer conducted a traffic stop, Murillo pulled his car behind the patrol car, at which point Murillo showed the officer he had a knife. CHP said the officer went to his patrol car to take cover, but Murillo continued out of his car and then toward the officer with a knife.

CHP said the officer gave numerous commands which Murillo ignored. The officer eventually shot Murillo several times, but prosecutors said they cannot share the specifics of the injuries.

Once Murillo is finished with his hospital care, he will be booked into jail.

San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Shane Waller said they cannot speak on a motive yet.

Murillo is due back in court May 5 for a felony-disposition conference hearing, then May 9 for a preliminary trial.

Murillo faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.