SAN DIEGO — All badges for Comic-Con 2023 have been sold out, according to a Twitter post from San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

Comic-Con is a comic book convention and non-profit entertainment event held annually in San Diego.

Organizers thanked attendees for their support and said they look forward to seeing everyone next summer, according to the Comic-Con webpage.

The event is scheduled to begin on July 20, 2023 and last through July 23, 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center, which is located on 111 W Harbor Drive.