Bad Bunny arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Source: Pechanga Arena

SAN DIEGO — Bad Bunny will make a stop in San Diego as part of his newly-announced North American tour.

The Grammy-winning artist will perform at Pechanga Arena on Feb. 23 in one of 25 stops for “El Último Tour del Mundo 2022.” Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 16 at noon and cost $56-$196.

Bad Bunny last toured in 2019 for “X100PRE Tour.” It included 48 sold out shows around the U.S., Latin America, and Europe.