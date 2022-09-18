SAN DIEGO — Back-to-back Bad Bunny concerts have given some local businesses a boost in sales this weekend.

The sold-out concert is reflected at bars and restaurants as owners and managers have said they have seen more people before and after the show.

“You get the pre-game rush, you get the post-game rush, we are here for it all,” said Ryan Dhu, manager at the Blind Burro.

It has been busy in the downtown area over the weekend with the Latin trap and reggaeton artist in town.

“Quite the injection of sales, good energy. It’s been a great crowd,” Dhu said.

Both shows on Saturday and Sunday were sold out at Petco Park. Bad Bunny is making history as the first artist to have two full back-to-back shows at the downtown stadium.

The Puerto Rican superstar is attracting people from all over the country. For Nahomy Delatorre, who drove from Upland in San Bernardino County, it was her and her brother’s first Bad Bunny concert.

“It’s like hitting now, I was driving, and I was like it doesn’t hit yet, and then we came, and I was ‘Oh my goodness, we are going to see Bad Bunny,’” Delatorre said.

People came ready to spend their money and add to the San Diego economy.

“It’s been great for us,” said Paul Garduño, owner of Casa Octavio Tequila and Mezcal Bar. “It’s a lot of people going out and about. Obviously, they want tequila mezcal and tacos.

Garduño opened Casa Octavio in May. The restaurant and bar, located right around the corner from Petco Park, has been an engine for business.

“Seems like the stadium has been very proactive to bring a lot of people in and concerts and a minority of different types of people, so that helps a lot here. Being able to offer something, I think it’s an amenity for the stadium,” Garduño said.

Other people found ways to save money after several say tickets cost them hundreds of dollars.

It was a weekend full of bright, vibrant colors and tons of excitement.