SAN DIEGO — Backstreet’s back, all right, in the San Diego area!

The Backstreet Boys will be heading to Southern California next for their DNA World Tour, which was announced in early April, after recently wrapping up performances in Las Vegas. It includes stops in Chula Vista at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 4 and Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl on June 7.

On Tuesday, the boyband revealed additional locations including one in Irvine at the FivePoint Amphitheater. Other new major U.S. cities that got picked up by the Backstreet Boys were Nashville, Portland and Memphis, as well as the addition of a European leg of the tour in Portugal.

