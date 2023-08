SAN DIEGO — The first day of school has either already started or is soon approaching for schools in San Diego County.

Here’s a list of schools in each area of the county and their start dates:

SAN DIEGO

San Diego Unified School District: Aug. 21

CORONADO

Coronado Unified School District: Aug. 24

SOUTH BAY

Chula Vista Elementary School District: July 19

National School District: July 24

San Ysidro School District: July 24

Sweetwater Union High School District: July 19

South Bay Union School District: July 24

EAST COUNTY

Borrego Springs Unified School District: Aug. 21

Dehesa School District: Aug. 16

Julian Union School District: Aug. 15

Julian Union High School District: Aug. 7

Lemon Grove School District: Aug. 16

Poway Unified School District: Aug. 16

Warner Unified School District: Aug. 9

Bonsall Union Elementary School District: Aug. 16

Cajon Valley Union Elementary School District: Aug. 16

Grossmont Union High School District: Aug. 15

Mountain Empire Unified School District: Aug. 14

Vallecitos School District: Aug. 17



NORTH COUNTY

Cardiff School District: Aug. 15

Encinitas Union School District: Aug. 15

Escondido Union School District: Aug. 15

Escondido Union High School District: Aug. 15

Fallbrook Union High School District: Aug. 14

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District: Aug. 14

Rancho Santa Fe School District: Aug. 14

San Marcos Unified School District: Aug. 15

Solana Beach School District: Aug. 14

Carlsbad Unified School District: Aug. 23

Del Mar Union School District: Started on Aug. 14

Oceanside Unified School District: Aug. 15

Ramona Unified School District: Aug. 21

San Dieguito Union High School District: Aug. 15

San Pasqual Union School District: Aug. 23

Santee School District: Aug. 23