SAN DIEGO – On Saturday, hair stylists and barbers with the California Barber and Beauty College gave away free haircuts to kids heading back to school.

The event, sponsored by Cox Communications and organized by the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation, welcomed students 18 and under from throughout the San Diego area who were hoping to start the new school year off on a high note.

Organizers also handed out free lunches, school supplies, and tickets to local attractions, according to a release sent out ahead of the event.

The free products and services were all given out in hopes of relieving some of the financial stress often associated with heading back to school.

“For many parents, kids returning to school can be a major financial burden. By providing free haircuts, school supplies and much more, our goal is for the kids to start out the year feeling and looking good,” said a release for the event.

For more information on the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation, click HERE.

