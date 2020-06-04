Back-country burn ban set to go into effect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – With temperatures warming and the start of summer only a few weeks off, an annual suspension of most burn permits in areas served by Cal Fire will go into effect Monday, the state agency advised Thursday.

The prohibition, which does not apply to camp fires within organized campgrounds or on private property, will remain in force through peak wildfire season.

The restrictions will apply to much of eastern and southern San Diego County, in locations outside of incorporated city boundaries or in federal ownership.

“This year, there have already been roughly 1,700 opportunities for wildfire to impact communities across the state,” San Diego County Cal Fire Chief Tony Mecham said. “Residents once again need to recognize that the threat is real and will only get worse until the region receives significant rain later in the year.”

During the period of the ban, camp fires may be allowed if they are maintained in such a manner as to prevent spreading to wildlands. A permit for such outdoor burn activities can be obtained at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org.