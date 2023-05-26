EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon police officers arrested a woman after her seven-week-old baby tested positive for fentanyl, authorities said Friday.

When the 34-year-old woman’s father went to check on her and her child at Relax Inn & Suites on West Main Street, he found his daughter unconscious on the floor from what appeared to be a drug overdose, El Cajon police said in a news release. The baby was on the bed beside her.

A motel employee provided the man with Narcan, a medication used to treat narcotic overdose, so that he could give it to his daughter.

Heartland Fire and Rescue and police were called to the scene. Paramedics took the baby to Rady Children’s Hospital, where the child tested positive for fentanyl. The baby was taken into protective custody.

Police arrested the mother, Brianna Millar, on suspicion of child endangerment.

The woman’s room was paid for by Equus, through a County of San Diego-funded emergency housing program, police added.