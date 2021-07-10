Baby gray fox rehabilitated, released back into wild

Rescue officials say the fox was released Friday night on Mount Soledad in La Jolla — not far from where she was initially found struggling to walk by a good Samaritan.

SAN DIEGO — A gray fox is back in the wild thanks to the San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife team after they helped rehabilitate the animal.

San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement responded to rescue the approximately 12-week-old female fox.

Upon arrival to the San Diego Humane Society’s Bahde Wildlife Center in San Diego, rescue officials say she had an abnormal gait, using both hind legs in unison and effectively bunny-hopping.

Wildlife veterinarians say they were worried the animal was suffering from hip dysplasia or neosporosis, so they took radiographs, performed full bloodwork, administered fluids and began with a round of medications.

The lab work and radiographs ended up coming back normal, according to rescue officials, and the fox was transferred to San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center for more space in a larger enclosure and additional observation.



After 10 days in Ramona, the fox had improved and was moving normal again.



