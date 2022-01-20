Baby giraffe born this week at San Diego Zoo Safari Park dies

The first giraffe calf of 2022 has been born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The calf, which has not yet been named, is “walking and nursing normally,” zoo officials say. (Photo: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A two-day-old Masai giraffe calf born this week at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park was euthanized due to deteriorating health issues, zoo officials said.

In a Facebook post, Safari Park officials said wildlife care specialists observed the calf’s declining condition after its birth Monday. The giraffe, which had not been named, was having difficulty standing and was not nursing, according to the zoo.

That led specialists to transport it to the Safari Park’s Harter Veterinary Medical Center, where it was receiving “around the clock care.”

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, his condition continued to worsen, and the team made the compassionate decision to euthanize the calf,” the zoo’s statement reads.

On Monday, the zoo said the giraffe’s birth carried special meaning since it shares a birthday with the late actress Betty White. White, who died last month at age 99, was a longtime supporter of the zoo. Some social media users even suggested the zoo name the animal “Betty” or some variation in honor of White.

Zoo officials say they’re now monitoring the giraffe’s mother Zindzhi and other members of the herd for “any unusual behavior.”

“Please take a moment to offer your condolences to all who are feeling this difficult loss,” the zoo said. We thank you for your support.”