SAN DIEGO — Detectives are investigating after a two-month-old girl was found dead Sunday at an apartment in Mission Valley, San Diego police said.

Around 11:30 a.m., police received a report of a possible death of an infant in the 10300 block of San Diego Mission Road. Officers found a deceased baby “suffering from trauma to her body that indicated she was the victim of a violent crime,” police said in a news release.

Police say the death appears to be “a tragic domestic-related incident where the infant’s mother killed her child for unknown reasons.”

Officers arrested the mother, 35-year-old Christine Mendoza, and booked her into San Diego County Jail on a count of murder.

The baby was identified as Sophia Piper Rose Mendoza.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.