Average San Diego gas price rises again ahead of Memorial Day travel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose seven-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.177, its highest amount since Oct. 11, 2019, one day after increasing six-tenths of a cent.

The average price has risen 27 of the past 31 days, increasing 13.9 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen 116 of the past 128 days, increasing 83.2 cents, and 95 cents since the start of the year.

The average price is 1.7 cents higher than one week ago, 13.4 cents more than one month ago and $1.268 greater than one year ago.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

