Average San Diego County gas price unchanged after rising 12 times in 14 days

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A run of 12 increases in 14 days to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County ended Tuesday when it was unchanged, remaining at $4.282.

The average price increased 5.5 cents over the previous 14 days, including one-tenth of a cent Monday, to its highest amount since May 1, 2014, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 1.8 cents higher than one week ago, 7 cents more than one month ago and $1.164 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.10 since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in the oil price and increased demand due to more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

