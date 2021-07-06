Average San Diego County gas price unchanged after rising 12 times in 14 days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A run of 12 increases in 14 days to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County ended Tuesday when it was unchanged, remaining at $4.282.

The average price increased 5.5 cents over the previous 14 days, including one-tenth of a cent Monday, to its highest amount since May 1, 2014, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 1.8 cents higher than one week ago, 7 cents more than one month ago and $1.164 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.10 since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in the oil price and increased demand due to more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.