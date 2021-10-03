Average San Diego County gas price sets 2021 high

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to its 2021 high Sunday, increasing a half- cent to $4.361, erasing the previous high of $4.359 set Aug. 16.

The average price is 1.2 cents more than one week ago, seven-tenths of a cent higher than one month ago and $1.172 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen $1.134 since the start of the year. It dropped one-tenth of a cent on both Friday and Saturday.

The all-time record is $4.725 set on Oct. 8, 2012.

Refinery problems related to the Sept. 17 earthquake centered in Carson continue to keep Southern California gas prices at a high level at a time when prices customarily decline because of decreased demand following the end of the summer vacation driving season, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

