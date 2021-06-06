Average San Diego County gas price rises slightly

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.212, one day after increasing seven-tenths of a cent.

The average price has risen 35 of the past 40 days, increasing 17.4 cents to its highest amount since July 18, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.3 cents higher than one week ago, 10.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.247 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 124 of the past 136 days, increasing 86.5 cents, and 98.5 cents since the start of the year.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

