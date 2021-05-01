Average San Diego County gas price rises for 11th time in 12 days

Gas prices over $4.00 a gallon are displayed at a Chevron gas station on March 03, 2021 in Mill Valley, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Saturday for the fourth consecutive day and 11th time in 12 days, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $4.074.

The average price has risen 6.8 cents over the past 12 days, including 1.5 cents Friday, to its highest amount since Oct. 24, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.4 cents higher than one week ago, 11.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.287 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 75 of the past 82 days, increasing 59.5 cents, and 84.7 cents since the start of the year.

Sightly reduced gasoline production and inventories are continuing to put upward pressure on Southern California gas prices, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

The average price is 1.5 cents less than it was on May 1, 2019.

