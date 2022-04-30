SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since March 23 Saturday, rising 2 cents to $5.776.

The average price has increased 4.6 cents over the past three days, including 1.6 cents Friday, following a run of 23 decreases in 29 days totaling 28.8 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The rising prices are the result of a substantial increase to the Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The average price is 3.5 cents more than one week ago and $1.71 higher than one year ago but 23.2 cents less than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

After dropping to its lowest amount since March 10 Wednesday, the average price has risen to its highest amount since April 14.

