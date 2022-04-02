SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since March 26, 2020, Saturday, dropping 2.4 cents to $5.946.

The average price has dropped 7.2 cents over the past four days, including 1.9 cents on both Thursday and Friday, following a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.276, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 6.5 cents less than one week ago but $1.051 more than one month ago and $1.986 higher than one year ago.

“With the (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) release keeping oil (prices) down, we’ll see most/all areas decline over the weekend and into next week,” according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

