Average San Diego County gas price on the rise again

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – In the midst of Memorial Day Weekend the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose eight- tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.185, its highest amount since Oct. 10, 2019, one day after increasing seven-tenths of a cent.

The average price has risen 28 of the past 32 days, increasing 14.7 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen 117 of the past 129 days, increasing 84 cents, and 95.8 cents since the start of the year.

The average price is 2.4 cents higher than one week ago, 13.4 cents more than one month ago and $1.268 greater than one year ago.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News