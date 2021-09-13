Average San Diego County gas price drops again

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.348, the fourth straight day it has either dipped or stayed the same.

The average price dropped two-tenths of a cent Sunday, three-tenths of a cent Saturday and was unchanged on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It had increased by one-tenth of a cent on Thursday.

The average price is half a cent less than both one week ago and one month ago, but $1.128 more than one year ago.

Saturday’s decline of three-tenths of a cent broke a streak of seven consecutive days in which the average price changed by two-tenths of a cent or less.

`Hurricane Ida has had little impact on local gas prices since none of Southern California’s supply originates in the Gulf Coast, said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Also, local refineries have increased production and imports of gasoline products remains robust, giving the state ample inventory.”

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.