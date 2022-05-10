SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County resumed increasing Tuesday, rising 1.4 cents Tuesday to $5.848, one day after a six-day streak of increases totaling 5.8 cents ended with a decrease of three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 5.7 cents more than one week ago, 2.6 cents higher than one month ago $1.721 higher than one year ago but 1.2 cents less than one month ago and 17 cents lower than the record high of $6.018 set March 29, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

A run of 23 decreases in 29 days totaling 28.8 cents that ended April 27 dropped the average price to its lowest amount since March 10, $5.73. Since then, the average price has risen 11 times in 13 days, increasing 11.8 cents to its highest amount since April 8.

