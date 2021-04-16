Average gas price nears $4 per gallon in San Diego County

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose slightly, following an increase in California’s gas tax at the beginning of July. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since March 17 Friday, rising 1.1 cents to $3.997.

The average price has risen 62 of the past 67 days, increasing 51.8 cents, including four-tenths of a cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 2.4 cents higher than one week ago, 10.7 cents more than one month ago and $1.132 greater than one year ago. It has risen 77 cents since the start of the year to its highest amount since Nov. 14, 2019.

“The upward pressure on gas prices that California typically experiences each spring has eased a little, but prices are still trending upward,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.