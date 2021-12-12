Average gas price falls for 10th time in 13 days

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $4.633, the 10th decrease in 13 days.

The average price has dropped 3.7 cents over the past 13 days, including three-tenths of a cent on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is eight-tenths of a cent less than one week ago but 3.7 cents more than one month ago and $1.476 higher than one year ago.

“We are seeing a downward trend, albeit a slow one,” Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service. “As long as oil prices remain around $65-$70 per barrel, I believe we should see gas prices continue to decline more in coming days.”

The price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 73 cents to $71.67 Friday. It has dropped 15.33% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit on Oct. 26.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

