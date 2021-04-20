Autopsy: Woman whose body was pulled from water accidentally drowned

SAN DIEGO – The death of a 68-year-old woman whose body was pulled from the water in Coronado likely was the result of an accidental drowning, according to early autopsy results reported Tuesday.

Deputies say the body of Patricia Viola was spotted Monday evening floating in Glorietta Bay near the 1900 block of Strand Way. Viola was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures performed by first responders.

She had no obvious signs of trauma on her body, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Viola’s preliminary cause of death was determined after an autopsy conducted Tuesday by the county Medical Examiner’s Office, deputies said.