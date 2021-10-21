Autopsy: Woman found dead in South Bay was shot multiple times

A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department vehicle sits near police tape on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Bonita near the site where an unidentified woman was found shot to death.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The woman whose body was discovered early Wednesday by a San Diego County sheriff’s deputy near the Sweetwater Summit Regional Park was shot to death, preliminary results of an autopsy show.

A deputy discovered the woman while on patrol about 3 a.m. in the area of 5700 Quarry Road near a cul-de-sac at the end of the road, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said. While her identity remains unknown, the autopsy by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office determined she died of “multiple gunshot wounds” with the manner of death being a homicide.

“When he went up and checked on her, he determined that she had been shot and was obviously dead,” Seiver said.

Few details are being publicly shared due to the ongoing investigation, but the department believes the woman had been shot earlier that morning, according to Seiver.

He said the unidentified woman is not Maya “May” Millete, the Chula Vista mother of three who vanished in early January after last being seen near her family’s home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos. Millete’s husband, Larry, was arraigned Thursday at the San Diego Superior Court building in Chula Vista on a single count of murder and one count of illegal possession of an assault weapon.

Seiver said it is “extremely rare” for a deputy to find a body while on a patrol, noting most typically are discovered due to radio calls or citizens. No suspects have been announced in the case.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact the department’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.