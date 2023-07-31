VISTA, Calif. — Authorities on Monday announced the cause of death to a 53-year-old inmate in April at the Vista Detention Facility.

An autopsy revealed Eddie Faulkner’s manner of death was an accident and that he died due to acute fentanyl, tranzodone and gabapentin intoxication, with hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease contributing, Lt. Joseph Jarjura with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The incident occurred April 17 around 7:30 p.m. when deputies found Eddie Faulkner, 53, unresponsive inside of his cell, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Faulkner, who was the only person staying in the cell, was pronounced dead at the scene, per law enforcement.

“We extend our sympathies to the Faulkner family and those affected by his death. A Sheriff’s Family Liaison Officer will support the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one,” the sheriff’s department said.

An investigation will be conducted by the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit, as for all in-custody deaths.