Autopsy: Inmate who died after collapsing in recreation yard had blood clot in lungs

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Tuesday said no evidence of foul play was found in the death of a 43-year-old inmate who collapsed in mid-October at the San Diego Central Jail.

Autopsy results on Anthony Chon found that he died Oct. 16 of a bilateral pulmonary embolism, or a blood clot in the lungs, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, citing a report by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Chon collapsed at about 7 a.m. in the recreation yard of the jail and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Contributing to his death was cardiomegaly — also known as having an enlarged heart — and “congestive hepatomegaly,” Seiver said.

“The manner of death was determined to be natural,” he said.

Chon was arrested Feb. 27 on three counts of arson on forest land and two counts of arson to property as well as possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.