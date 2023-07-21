EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle in East County on Thursday, authorities said.

The El Cajon Police Department says officers received information that the GPS system on a reported stolen vehicle was showing it in the parking lot at the Best Inn & Suites at 1274 Oakdale Ave. in El Cajon.

Responding officers located the vehicle in the parking lot unoccupied around 6:38 p.m. Authorities say the driver of the stolen car was observed on surveillance video entering a motel room.

Officers identified the 43-year-old man in the video as Randy Hanks. A record check showed Hanks was an early-release felon on probation and had an active felony warrant for theft related charges, police said.

According to ECPD, the hotel room was paid for by a San Diego County Homeless Voucher Program. Officers also learned Hanks was alone in the room and was a guest of the registered occupant.

Law enforcement attempted to contact Hanks while he was standing on the second floor balcony and he refused to come outside the room, ECPD said. Hanks reportedly went back into the motel room and barricaded the door.

Police say Hanks then held up a lighter, a can of lighter fluid, and stated he was going to light the room on fire if officers entered. The ECPD Crisis Negotiations Team began negotiating with Hanks to surrender while other officers began evacuating surrounding motel rooms.

Authorities say Hanks eventually exited the motel room and was arrested for his felony warrant, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of stolen property. He was booked into San Diego County Jail.