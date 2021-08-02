Authorities suspect arson as Tesla goes up in flames in North Park

SAN DIEGO – Some North Park residents say they’re on high alert after a Tesla went up in flames early Monday morning.

Video from Sideo.TV shows the car engulfed by fire about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Capps Street and Utah Street. It was not immediately clear how the blaze began and authorities are investigating it as an arson.

“It was really intense,” neighbor Mary O’Brien said. “I mean, we could feel the heat from over there.”

Neighbors say it sounded like an explosion outside their doors.

“I was jumping out the bed,” neighbor Greg Short said. “It sounded like someone was actually trying to break in.”

Those living nearby say it was one of several fires set early Monday morning, including other cars and trash cans that went up in smoke as well. Short wondered if the Tesla overheated and possibly caught on fire, but in speaking to several others he said, “I think it became apparent that maybe someone had set it on fire.”

“There have been other fires set off in the neighborhood, so usually you don’t see this kind of thing around here,” he said. “I don’t usually see people setting fires.”

O’Brien added that she hopes investigators “catch whoever did this and they find out what happened.”

“Because you know cars just don’t explode without a little help,” she said.