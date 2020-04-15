Authorities seek victims of accused Carlsbad serial sex abuser

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday put out a call to any additional victims of a Carlsbad man suspected of drugging and sexually assaulting young women he met online, including a 16-year-old girl.

Michael Fangman, 48, was arrested at his Carlsbad home on June 7, 2019, on suspicion of child sexual assault and furnishing a controlled substance to a minor, according to the FBI.

He currently faces 28 felony charges for his alleged criminal acts, which date back to 2009 and involved victims ages 16 to 22.

“Law enforcement believes there are victims from multiple cities across the United States,” the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI’s San Diego field office is working with local authorities to identify potential victims of Fangman, who is being held at the Vista Detention Facility in lieu of $2 million bail.

Anyone who has information about the investigation or who believes they or someone they know may have been victimized by Fangman is urged to complete a confidential online questionnaire at fbi.gov/MichaelFangman.