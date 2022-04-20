SANTEE, Calif. – Authorities alerted the public this week about a man they say followed a 16-year-old boy riding his bike home in Santee.

About 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was traveling home from Mast Park in the 9100 block of Carlton Hills Boulevard, San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Gonzales said. He told deputies he initially noticed the man in a white van trailing behind him near a bank parking lot in the 200 block of Town Center Parkway.

According to Gonzales, the boy said the van’s driver repeatedly motioned for him to come over, but he ignored him and continued riding south on Cuyamaca Street.

The boy, who was not publicly identified, eventually stopped near the Santee Town Center Trolley Station, where he told deputies the man waved his hand to get in the van. He rode away from the van and then reported the incident to his parents, Gonzales said.

Deputies say the man is described as Middle Eastern and aged in his 40s with an average build, black hair, mustache and a short buzzcut hairstyle.

The white van was described as a 1990s Ford Econoline with tinted windows and beige curtains in the back.

Those with information to share with sheriff’s investigators were asked to contact the agency’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.