ENCINITAS, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in North County, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day when a 23-year-old man, identified as David D’Lima, and a woman were hit by a vehicle while attempting to run across the intersection of North Coast Highway 101 and Encinitas Boulevard, according to officials.

D’Lima was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop after the crash. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black Chrysler or Dodge minivan, that looks similar to the one pictured above.

A left side rear view mirror was also recovered at the scene of the crash, Deputy Alex Tran said in a news release.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run crash was asked to contact the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.