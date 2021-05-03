Authorities seek person who abandoned starved puppy in crate

SAN DIEGO — Authorities sought public help Monday in identifying whoever left a puppy dead in a crate on an Encanto sidewalk last week.

On Thursday, the San Diego Humane Society was notified of a puppy found dead inside a crate on 62nd Street near the MTS trolley station, just north of Akins Avenue, SDHS officials said. The incident is being investigated as a felony animal cruelty case.

SDHS officers responded and found a white dog, with one ear brown, locked in a kennel that was wrapped with blankets, according to the SDHS. A witness told officers she had seen the crate there the night before as well.

The seven- to eight-month-old puppy was taken to the Humane Society’s San Diego campus, where veterinarians determined it likely died from starvation.

“This is the second time in less than a month that our Humane officers are investigating an abandoned dog who starved to death in San Diego County,” said Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley.

“While we don’t believe these cases are related, we do want everyone to know: if you need help caring for your pet, please reach out to us before it gets to this point.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip at the Crime Stoppers website: https://www.sdcrimestoppers.org/. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Suspected animal cruelty or neglect cases can also be reported to the San Diego Humane Society at 619-299-7012.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.