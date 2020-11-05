Authorities seek help finding Encinitas woman missing since 2013

SAN DIEGO — Sheriff’s homicide detectives called on the public Thursday for help finding a 48-year-old North County woman who has been missing for over seven years.

An age-enhanced artist rendering

of Kimberly Evans. (San Diego County

Sheriff’s Department)

Kimberly Jo Evans, who goes by Kim, left her Encinitas home by foot the morning of April 30, 2013, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. She was wearing a green plaid blouse, green shorts and was carrying a suitcase when she was last seen by her mother, with whom she lived.

Evans is 5-foot-6, weighs 110 pounds and has reddish brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to use public transportation and travel internationally to places such as Mexico, Ecuador and Costa Riva.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff’s Homicide Detective Norman Hubbert at 858-285-6330.