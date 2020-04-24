Authorities seek help finding 65-year-old woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to find a 65-year-old San Diego woman who suffers from schizophrenia and other medical conditions.

Sandra Huey-Toca walked out of her home in the 4600 block of Hilltop Drive, near 47th Street, on Wednesday about 5 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. She was wearing blue jeans, a long, hooded dress, and pink and purple sketcher sneakers.

Huey-Toca does not have her medication, phone, or any money with her, and she has schizophrenia, high blood pressure, and a herniated disc in her back, police said.

Huey-Toca also noted she can be hostile when she hasn’t taken her medication.

Huey-Toca is described as black, approximately 5 feet tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair in a braided ponytail, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.