Authorities searching for missing at-risk La Jolla man

LA JOLLA, Calif. (CNS) – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 74-year-old man with medical conditions that may cause him to become disoriented who was last seen Wednesday in La Jolla.

Michael Lowrie was last seen at about 4:10 p.m., but an approximate location was not provided by the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the UC San Diego Police Department.

Lowrie is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair, and was last seen wearing an olive green shirt and unknown color slacks. He is believed to be in a wheelchair, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information on Lowrie’s whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.

The Silver Alert program was established to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals, according to the CHP.

