Authorities searching for at-risk man who went missing from North County trailer park

Authorities are searching for 55-year-old Steve Turrey who has been missing since Tuesday after walking away from a trailer park in the Deer Springs area. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

DEER SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities searched Wednesday for an at-risk man who went missing this week from a trailer park north of Escondido.

The whereabouts of 55-year-old Steve Turrey, who requires prescription medications for medical and mental-health conditions, have been unknown since he walked away from All Seasons RV Park in the 30000 block of Old Highway 395 in the Deer Springs area about 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies and search-and-rescue volunteers have been patrolling the rural area near Interstate 15 and Old Castle Road in hopes of finding Turrey.

He is described as Latino, 6 feet tall and roughly 180 pounds, with a shaved head and a scar on the back of his neck. At the time of his disappearance, was wearing blue jeans, a blue T-shirt, a plaid sweatshirt, black boots and a green knit cap.

Anyone with information about Turrey’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.