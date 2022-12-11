Police are searching for 25-year-old Atheena Drochak. (Photo released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for a woman who walked away from a reentry program on Sunday for criminal offenders in San Diego, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Atheena Drochak, 25, was last seen at the facility, located at 3050 Armstrong Street, around 4 a.m. during a headcount, officials explained. Later at 5:30 a.m., CDCR agents received a notification that Drochak had removed her tracking device after departing the facility without authorization.

Drochak is serving a nine-year sentence for first-degree robbery and was transferred to the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program in December of 2021, according to CDCR. The program allows eligible offenders to serve their sentence in the community, instead of confinement in state prison.

Anyone who sees Drochackor or has any knowledge of her whereabouts is encouraged to immediately contact law enforcement or call 911. She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds.