SAN DIEGO — Authorities on Wednesday are searching for a possible downed small aircraft in the area of Torrey Pines Gliderport, according to police.

The call came in to first responders around 9:35 p.m., the San Diego Police Department told FOX 5.

Authorities say a Cessna aircraft took off from Concord, California, but ended up running out of gas.

Police are not sure how many people were on board at this time.

The aircraft has not shown up at local airports, per SDPD.

The U.S. Coast Guard, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department lifeguards and police are currently searching for the plane in the La Jolla area.

