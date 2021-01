This 16 year-old girl, named Tarynn, was reported missing in Santee Sunday. (Photo: San Diego Sheriff’s Department)

SANTEE, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing in East County Sunday morning, and authorities asked people to keep their eyes out for her.

The teen, named Tarynn, was last seen on Glendon Circle in Santee, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. She has blond hair, brown eyes and is wearing blue-and-white checkered Vans shoes, authorities said.

A helicopter was circling the area asking anyone who spotted the girl to call 911.

Check back for updates on this developing story.