SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for a missing person who was last seen in Lakeside, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet Sunday.

The missing person is described as a 63-year-old Hispanic male who is bald, stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 114 pounds.

Officials say the man was last seen around the 11900 block of Woodside Avenue wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Authorities have not provided the individual’s name or photo at this time.

Anyone who sees an individual matching this description is encouraged to call sheriffs at 858-565-5200.