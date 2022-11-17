Authorities are searching for a man who went missing in Jacumba on Nov. 16, 2022. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

JACUMBA, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man in East County’s Jacumba area.

James Berggreen, 64, was last seen Wednesday around 10 a.m. walking away from the In-Ko-Pah Spirit Retreat, located near the 47000 block of Old Highway 80, Detective Brad Farr stated in a news release Thursday. He initially told a friend he was going to a gas station a few miles away in the 1400 block of Carriso Gorge Road to buy cigarettes, but never returned to the retreat.

Berggreen is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds, according to authorities. Before he went missing, Berggreen, who doesn’t have a cell phone on him, was wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and a black beanie.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.